File a Complaint About a Problem Gambling Provider

Overview
DDAP’s Bureau of County Program Oversight, Compulsive Problem Gambling Section is responsible for investigating all complaints for problem gambling providers that have an agreement with the department.
An example of a reason to file a complaint could include allegations that:
- A problem gambling provider is putting client/staff’s safety at risk.
Who can file a complaint
The department accepts complaints from the public about problem gambling providers that have an agreement with the department for problem gambling treatment services, including but not limited to:
- clients
- family members
- staff
File a complaint
To file a complaint, input the following information in DDAP’s contact us intake form. Please select the drop down “Inquiry Topic” and select “Problem gambling treatment provider complaint."
Complainant information
- Complainant name and contact information will be collected in the form fields. If you remain anonymous it may hinder or prohibit the investigation.
Complaint details
- Provide detailed information related to your complaint/allegation in the comments box including:
- Name and location of the problem gambling treatment provider that has an agreement with the Department.
- Dates of incident or issues.
- Specific location details (facility floor, suite number, etc.).
- Names of individuals involved.
- Description of incident or issues.
- Whether a grievance was filed with the problem gambling provider that has an agreement with the department.
Complaint investigation
The Department’s Bureau of County Program Oversight, Compulsive Problem Gambling Section takes the following steps to address every complaint that includes allegations of noncompliance that is filed against a problem gambling provider that has an agreement with the department.
The Department’s Bureau of County Program Oversight, Compulsive Problem Gambling Section assesses all complaints which fall under its jurisdiction for degree of risk to clients/staff health or safety, with timelines for the initiation of an investigation dependent upon the identified risk.
If it is determined that your concern falls outside the regulatory authority of the department, the department will make a referral to another federal, state, or local agency or entity, if appropriate.
One or more Compulsive Problem Gambling staff will conduct a monitoring visit either in person or virtually to investigate the complaint.
Compulsive Problem Gambling staff will request information needed for the investigation, which may include a list of facility staff and clients for interviews, administrative policies and procedures, personnel files, and client records.
Compulsive Problem Gambling staff will require a corrective action plan if areas of non-compliance are found. Compulsive Problem Gambling Section staff will consider the investigation complete upon receipt and approval of any required corrective action plans.
At the conclusion of the investigation, Compulsive Problem Gambling staff will meet with the facility representative and provide its’ findings and make a determination on whether or not the facility is compliant with their DDAP agreement. Non-compliance with the DDAP agreement may result in corrective action.