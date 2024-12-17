Volunteer with the State Park Cavity-Nesting Birds Trail Program

Pennsylvania state parks have a volunteer program to monitor nest boxes that provide homes for cavity-nesters such as bluebirds.

As a volunteer, you might start a new program or join an existing one. To start a new program, first meet with park staff to create a plan. This plan should assess habitats and choose box locations. It also needs to outline duties, reporting, and training. Set a timeline and identify potential helpers. Lastly, share information on cavity-nesting species.

What volunteers do:

1. Construct and erect nesting boxes. Complete and submit nesting box maps to the park volunteer coordinator.

2. Check and record activity at each nesting box weekly during the nesting season. Monitoring may be done by several participants following a coordinated schedule.

3. Submit reports to the park volunteer coordinator at end of nesting season.

4. Check all nesting boxes before the nesting season begins (mid-March). Clean, repair, or replace as necessary.

5. Assist park staff in educating park visitors about the Cavity-nesting Trails Program.