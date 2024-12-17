Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Volunteer for Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Search and Rescue

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) leads search and rescue efforts in state forests and parks. Joining a volunteer team is rewarding, but also demanding and serious.

    Explore search and rescue orgs across PA

    About Volunteering

    Consider these points before joining a search and rescue team:

    • Rescue work is hard and often unglamorous.

    • Searches have no set hours. Be ready to work anytime.

    • Meals and rest might not be guaranteed. Be prepared to stay out for 24 hours.

    • Follow the incident commander's directions during missions.

    • Success matters more than who achieves it.

    • Always apply skills, techniques, and safety standards.

    If you're ready to put others first, you're fit to volunteer.

    Additional resources:

     

    About Trainings and Certifications

    DCNR wants trained and certified teams for its land searches. Most search-and-rescue groups offer training and certification.

    For certification, DCNR provides standards for leaders and members:

    Training courses prepare you for these tests.

    Many agencies offer courses with enough notice and students.

    The following also provide training in the state:

    About Certification Tests

    The best time to take the field team leader or member certification test is during the Pennsylvania Search and Rescue Council’s “SAR-EX” event, held annually at the end of April or early May. During this event, DCNR-approved evaluators conduct the tests.

    • If you wish to take the test at another time, please email the DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry’s Recreation Section.
    • Typically, an evaluator will hold a session when enough students show interest and agree on a date and time.

    Contact us

    For additional information, contact DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry Recreation Section at 717-783-7941.