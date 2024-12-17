Volunteer for Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Search and Rescue

About Volunteering
Consider these points before joining a search and rescue team:
Rescue work is hard and often unglamorous.
Searches have no set hours. Be ready to work anytime.
Meals and rest might not be guaranteed. Be prepared to stay out for 24 hours.
Follow the incident commander's directions during missions.
Success matters more than who achieves it.
Always apply skills, techniques, and safety standards.
If you're ready to put others first, you're fit to volunteer.
Additional resources:
- The Pennsylvania Search and Rescue Council provides a listing of search and rescue organizations across the state.
- Pennsylvania Civil Air Patrol provides helpful information.
About Trainings and Certifications
DCNR wants trained and certified teams for its land searches. Most search-and-rescue groups offer training and certification.
For certification, DCNR provides standards for leaders and members:
Training courses prepare you for these tests.
Many agencies offer courses with enough notice and students.
The following also provide training in the state:
About Certification Tests
The best time to take the field team leader or member certification test is during the Pennsylvania Search and Rescue Council’s “SAR-EX” event, held annually at the end of April or early May. During this event, DCNR-approved evaluators conduct the tests.
- If you wish to take the test at another time, please email the DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry’s Recreation Section.
- Typically, an evaluator will hold a session when enough students show interest and agree on a date and time.
Contact us
For additional information, contact DCNR’s Bureau of Forestry Recreation Section at 717-783-7941.