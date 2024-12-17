Subscribe to Pennsylvania State Parks Monthly Educator Emails

Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Professional Development

    Pennsylvania State Parks offer a variety of professional development opportunities (PDF) with hands-on, cross-curricula training for:

    • Classroom Teachers (pre-K to college level)
    • Pre-service Teachers
    • Non-formal Environmental Educators

    Workshops can be:

    • Hosted at state park sites
    • Scheduled for a school or district
    • Virtual
    • Hybrid (in-person and virtual)

    All curricula address the PA Department of Education standards, including Pennsylvania's Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy, and Sustainability (STEELS) standards.

    For Pennsylvania-certified educators, Act 48 hours are offered for all curricula listed.