Subscribe to Pennsylvania State Parks Monthly Educator Emails

Professional Development
Pennsylvania State Parks offer a variety of professional development opportunities (PDF) with hands-on, cross-curricula training for:
- Classroom Teachers (pre-K to college level)
- Pre-service Teachers
- Non-formal Environmental Educators
Workshops can be:
- Hosted at state park sites
- Scheduled for a school or district
- Virtual
- Hybrid (in-person and virtual)
All curricula address the PA Department of Education standards, including Pennsylvania's Science, Technology & Engineering, Environmental Literacy, and Sustainability (STEELS) standards.
For Pennsylvania-certified educators, Act 48 hours are offered for all curricula listed.