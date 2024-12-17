Submit Projects for Environmental Review

Skip to main content

    Environmental reviews for endangered plants and animals are done through Pennsylvania Conservation Explorer. You have to create an account or download the submission form and submit free of charge offline.

    Pennsylvania Conservation Explorer is a one stop shop for conservation planning and environmental review for threatened and endangered plants and animals.

    The Explorer provides conservation information on biological diversity, protected lands, streams, and other natural resources for planning purposes. It allows users to screen a project area for potential impacts to threatened, endangered, and special concern species.

    You have to create an account on the Pennsylvania Conservation Explorer website or download the submission form for an environmental review and submit that offline free of charge.

     

