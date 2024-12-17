Submit Water Well Data

Water well drillers are required by law to submit the construction details of the water well to the state, and provide the same information to the well owners. Drillers can fill in the required fields for the completion reports on the GreenPort webpage that includes the Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System Driller.

Drillers must enroll the first time they use the GreenPort webpage or log in if they have already registered.

After entries are submitted, a water well completion report will be generated for printing or download.

The completion report should indicate the following:

An accurate location of the well

Complete construction information

As much detail as possible about the different rocks encountered during drilling

Groundwater information such as yield, water-bearing zones, and water levels

The Pennsylvania Geological Survey provides a Guide to Logging Wells (PDF).

All records submitted by water well drillers are entered into the Pennsylvania Groundwater Information System.