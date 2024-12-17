Request Information on Oil and Gas Wells

Options for Accessing Information in Oil and Gas Well Database
There are several options for accessing information in the EDWIN database.
Use a computer set up for access and data viewing at either of the survey's offices in Middletown and Pittsburgh during normal business hours (this option is free).
A request can be made to the Pittsburgh Office staff (this option has nominal charges).
You can subscribe to the Exploration and Development Well Information Network for convenient remote access anytime (this option incurs software license and maintenance fees that renew annually).
Contact us
If you have questions about oil and gas, or need assistance with EDWIN, contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Geological Survey Pittsburgh office at 412-442-4235.