Overview
The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) aims to conserve and sustain Pennsylvania's natural resources. DCNR wants to ensure their use and enjoyment for present and future generations. DCNR is committed to making its public records available upon request.
How to Contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
DCNR headquarters is located at:
Rachel Carson State Office Building
400 Market Street
Harrisburg, PA 17105
Receiving DCNR Records
For general questions, fill out the DCNR Contact Us Form.
DCNR is committed to making its public records easily accessible to those who request them. The first step is to informally ask for records from the department. If you choose this informal method and are not satisfied with DCNR’s response, you are free to submit a formal Right-to-Know Law Request Form (PDF) for the records at any time.
For more information, please view DCNR’s Policy for Responding to Right-to-Know Law Requests (PDF). If you have questions, you can contact the DCNR Open Records Officer at 717-705-2830.
If you cannot find the information you're looking for on our website, contact DCNR at 717-787-2869 (TTY: 1-800-654-5984) or use the Contact Us Form.
DCNR staff will do all we can to provide you with the records you seek in a timeframe that meets your needs. If we cannot give you the records, we will explain why.
For example, we may not have them, or we may consider them confidential. If we cannot provide the records on time, we will explain the delay.
- DCNR will charge 25 cents per page for photocopies. On-site copying may be at a reduced rate of 15 cents per page, at DCNR's discretion. A page is one side of a black-and-white 8.5” x 11” page.
- DCNR may waive duplication fees for 20 pages or less.
- DCNR will charge $1 per copy for certified copies, when requested.
- DCNR will charge the actual cost for:
- Facsimile
- Microfiche
- Other media
- Specialized documents, such as blueprints, color copies, and non-standard sized documents
- DCNR will charge the actual cost of postage but will waive postage under $1.
In appropriate cases DCNR reserves the right to charge reasonable fees for necessary costs.
Do not pay with cash. Please pay by check or money order to "Commonwealth of Pennsylvania."
If DCNR processes a records request and the fee is under $25, it may provide the records without advance payment. If the record fee exceeds $100, DCNR may need the payment before processing the request.