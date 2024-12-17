Request Youth ATV Rider Training

In Pennsylvania, there are 908 miles of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trails to explore.

ATV riding can be dangerous. It’s very important that kids take a safety course before riding.

Kids ages 8 to 15: find a safety instructor by checking the list of youth ATV safety instructors by county (PDF) or contact the Bureau of Forestry.

Kids 16 or older: take the ATV Safety Training online course. Safety classes are taught by trained volunteers.