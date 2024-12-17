Request Youth ATV Rider Training

Overview
In Pennsylvania, there are 908 miles of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trails to explore.
ATV riding can be dangerous. It’s very important that kids take a safety course before riding.
Kids ages 8 to 15: find a safety instructor by checking the list of youth ATV safety instructors by county (PDF) or contact the Bureau of Forestry.
Kids 16 or older: take the ATV Safety Training online course. Safety classes are taught by trained volunteers.
Eligibility
- Kids under 8 cannot ride ATVs on state land.
- Kids ages 8 and 9 can only ride ATVs with engines of 70cc or smaller.
- Kids ages 8 to 15 must take a safety course and get a certificate to ride on land that isn’t their parents' or guardians' property.