    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Request Youth ATV Rider Training

    Children ages 8 to 15 must take an All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) safety course and get a certificate to ride an ATV on any land that isn’t their parents' or guardians' property.

    Find a Safety Instructor

    Overview

    In Pennsylvania, there are 908 miles of All Terrain Vehicle (ATV) trails to explore.

    ATV riding can be dangerous. It’s very important that kids take a safety course before riding.

    Kids ages 8 to 15: find a safety instructor by checking the list of youth ATV safety instructors by county (PDF) or contact the Bureau of Forestry.

    Kids 16 or older: take the ATV Safety Training online course. Safety classes are taught by trained volunteers. 

     

    Eligibility

    • Kids under 8 cannot ride ATVs on state land.
    • Kids ages 8 and 9 can only ride ATVs with engines of 70cc or smaller.
    • Kids ages 8 to 15 must take a safety course and get a certificate to ride on land that isn’t their parents' or guardians' property.