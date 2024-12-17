Request Water and Septic Installation and Modifications to Your State Forest Leased Campsite

A Leased Campsite Water Use Agreement (PDF) is required if water lines are installed on state forest land to provide water to your campsite from a spring, stream, well, or any other source.

No agreement is needed for hand-gathered water. If the water supply originates on your lease, no fee is charged.

If the water supply does not come from your lease, the fee is $25 for the 10-year lease. You will receive this at the time of your lease renewal.

Requests for a Water Use Agreement may be made by completing an Application for Water Use Right-of-Way (PDF).

The Leased Campsite Administrator at your forest district office can help you.

We will not approve a Water Use Agreement for installing a water line into your cabin. Proof of an approved system is required before a Water Use Agreement will be approved.