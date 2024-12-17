Request to Place a Geocache in State Parks or Forests

Overview
If you enjoyed treasure hunts as a kid, you might like geocaching. Geocaching is like a hiking treasure hunt that uses technology. With clues and Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates, you can search for hidden treasures called “caches” all over Pennsylvania.
You can find geocaches in many of Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and all 20 state forest districts. You can get clues on the geocaching website. Put the coordinates from the website into your GPS and start your search. When you find the geocache, sign the log book and leave a small gift behind. Then share your experience online.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offers programs and guided activities on geocaching throughout the year. For more information, please check out the Calendar of Events.
How to place a geocache on State Park or State Forest land
Here are the steps to follow if you want to place a geocache on State Park or State Forest land:
-
Get Authorization: You need permission from the Park Manager or District Forester. They will review your request to make sure your cache won’t harm the area.
-
Scout the Location: Visit the site and mark where you want to hide the cache. Contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources office for advice on good hiding spots and areas to avoid. Choose a safe location where the cache won’t be mistaken for something dangerous.
-
Check Coordinates: Make sure you get the most accurate coordinates for your cache to avoid wear on the area. Fix any mistakes if finders report errors.
-
Set Up Your Cache Page: Create your cache page on Geocaching.com. In the “Note to Reviewer” section, write: “PLEASE HOLD.... approval from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is pending.” This will let the reviewer know to wait until you get your permit.
-
Fill Out the Form: Complete the Geocache Identification form with your cache page URL, GC number, coordinates, and other details.
-
Submit the Form: Take or email the form to the park or forest office. Your application will be reviewed, which might not happen right away if you didn’t contact them first.
-
Review Process: The department will check for threatened or endangered species in the area. If everything is okay, your cache will likely be approved.
-
Get Approval: Once you are approved, sign the Geocaching Agreement at the park or forest Office (State Parks charge $25, but Forestry does not). You’ll also get a free green Geocaching.com sticker for your cache container.
-
Place Your Cache: Put the cache where you said you would in your permit.
-
Update the Cache Page: Post a new "note to reviewer" saying that you got the permit. Your cache will then be listed on the geocaching website if it meets all other rules.
How to prepare for geocaching
When you go geocaching, it's smart to bring water, snacks, and clothes for the weather. Most geocaches have a pen or pencil to sign the log book, but sometimes you might need your own writing tool.
Follow the GPS coordinates until you are about 25 feet from the geocache. Then, start looking around for clues like:
- Stacked tree limbs
- Bark
- Other unusual materials
Use the hints and recent log posts from the geocache’s online page for help. Sometimes, the names of geocaches give clues, too. Try not to disturb wildlife or their homes. If you’re quiet, you might spot some cool things.