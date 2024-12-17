Request to Place a Geocache in State Parks or Forests

If you enjoyed treasure hunts as a kid, you might like geocaching. Geocaching is like a hiking treasure hunt that uses technology. With clues and Global Positioning System (GPS) coordinates, you can search for hidden treasures called “caches” all over Pennsylvania.

You can find geocaches in many of Pennsylvania’s 124 state parks and all 20 state forest districts. You can get clues on the geocaching website. Put the coordinates from the website into your GPS and start your search. When you find the geocache, sign the log book and leave a small gift behind. Then share your experience online.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources offers programs and guided activities on geocaching throughout the year. For more information, please check out the Calendar of Events.