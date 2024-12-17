Request to Make Improvements to Your State Forest Leased Campsite

Any major construction, structural repairs, or additions to the cabin must first have building plans reviewed and approved by the district forester and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry before any construction can take place.

Plans must have a registered architect or engineer's stamp.

No second stories, half stories, or gambrel roofs will be approved. However, upper lofts are allowed if they are open to the lower level. Construction approvals last for one year.

The current building specifications are listed in Section C of the campsite guidelines.

You can use the DCNR checklist for cabin construction plans (PDF) to assist you through the process.