Request to Make Improvements to Your State Forest Leased Campsite

Overview
Improvements to maintain your cabin and campsite are necessary to keep everything working properly and looking nice.
Any improvements should be discussed with your campsite administrator to make sure your plans do not conflict with the lease terms or Guidelines for Leased Forest Campsites (PDF).
Building construction and renovations
Any major construction, structural repairs, or additions to the cabin must first have building plans reviewed and approved by the district forester and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry before any construction can take place.
Plans must have a registered architect or engineer's stamp.
No second stories, half stories, or gambrel roofs will be approved. However, upper lofts are allowed if they are open to the lower level. Construction approvals last for one year.
The current building specifications are listed in Section C of the campsite guidelines.
You can use the DCNR checklist for cabin construction plans (PDF) to assist you through the process.
Specific types of construction and renovation guidelines
Find information for specific types of construction and renovations to your state forest leased campsite.
In addition to an outdoor latrine, one storage building may be built on the lease. It must be detached from the cabin.
The structure can't be larger than 120 square feet. It must match the cabin in construction, design, and appearance. Also, the district forester must approve its location and plans first.
The district forester may allow a gate on the access road to your campsite. The district forester must approve the location. The gate must be constructed and installed to proper standards and specifications.
You can use the DCNR acceptable gate designs document (PDF) to assist through the process.
Target shooting at your campsite is banned. You must request and get approval from the district forester for target shooting.
You must identify the proposed location. Then, submit a written request for a target shooting range. You will also need to complete the Release and Indemnification Form (PDF).
Note that any shooting range linked to your lease may be used by the public. You, as the requester, are responsible for its safety and upkeep. Make sure to read the guidelines for target shooting (PDF) on state forest land.
You are permitted to install one satellite dish that is no bigger than 36” at its widest point. The dish should be in the least obtrusive spot in the campsite.
The dish may not be attached to any trees. The district forester will decide on removing trees to improve reception.
In order to install a satellite dish, you must complete and submit a Satellite Dish Request Form (PDF). Submit it to the district forester for approval. Forms may be obtained from the forest district office.
Solar panels to produce electricity will be allowed on leased campsites without commercial electric service.
The solar panels must be fixed to a structure on the lease. Also, permission from the district forester is needed before installation. Contact the local forest district for permission.
Electric solar power may only be used to provide electricity for private use at the campsite. You cannot sell any generated electricity. Solar systems that utilize water are not permitted.