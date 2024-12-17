Request to Hold Group Events and Special Activities in State Parks and Forests

Overview
People can hold special activities in our state parks and forests, like:
- Organized hikes
- Fishing tournaments
- Weddings
- Races and other competitions
How to Hold Events in State Parks
If you want to hold a big event in a state park, like a 10K race or fishing tournament, follow these steps:
-
Contact the Park: Reach out to the state park where you want to hold your event.
-
Submit a Proposal: Give the park manager a written plan of your event. This should include who will be there, what will happen, when and where it will take place, and why you’re holding it.
-
Get Help with Documents: The park manager will tell you which forms and documents you need to provide for your event.
You will need either a Letter of Authorization or a Special Activities Agreement to hold you event.
Examples of events that need a Letter of Authorization are:
- Triathlons
- Dog events
- Weddings
- Fishing tournaments
- Horseback riding
- Steamboat shows
- Klondike derbies
- Kayak meet-ups
- Paddleboarding
- Equipment demonstrations
- Disc golf tournaments
- Regattas
- Organized hikes
Short-term events may be granted permission to sell food and refreshment items by use of a Special Activities Agreement.
How to Hold Events in State Forests
To hold an event in a state forest, you need to follow certain steps:
-
Contact the Forest Office: Reach out to the state forest district office where you want to have your event. Share details about your event.
-
Get Approval: Your event will be reviewed and approved using one of these agreements:
-
Letter of Authorization: Needed for small, low-risk events that don’t harm the environment, like:
- Scout camporees
- Weddings
- Organized hikes
-
Special Activities Agreement: Required for larger or riskier events, like:
- Races
- Contests
- Competitive games
-
This helps the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources manage and ensure safety for activities in state forests.
Commercial Activities Agreement
A Commercial Activities Agreement is needed for any business or organization that wants to hold paid events or activities in state forests. This agreement allows the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to approve and manage these events, such as:
- Organized hikes
- Horseback rides
- Canoe trips
- Rock climbing
- Orienteering
- Snowmobile rides
- Fishing tournaments
- Guide services
- Ecotourism
This agreement is for events where people or groups charge fees to make a profit. It also covers activities that use state forest land to help their business, even if the main event happens elsewhere. The agreement is a contract with specific rules for each event.