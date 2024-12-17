Request to Hold Group Events and Special Activities in State Parks and Forests

If you want to hold a big event in a state park, like a 10K race or fishing tournament, follow these steps:

Contact the Park: Reach out to the state park where you want to hold your event. Submit a Proposal: Give the park manager a written plan of your event. This should include who will be there, what will happen, when and where it will take place, and why you’re holding it. Get Help with Documents: The park manager will tell you which forms and documents you need to provide for your event.

You will need either a Letter of Authorization or a Special Activities Agreement to hold you event.

Examples of events that need a Letter of Authorization are:

Triathlons

Dog events

Weddings

Fishing tournaments

Horseback riding

Steamboat shows

Klondike derbies

Kayak meet-ups

Paddleboarding

Equipment demonstrations

Disc golf tournaments

Regattas

Organized hikes

Short-term events may be granted permission to sell food and refreshment items by use of a Special Activities Agreement.