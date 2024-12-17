Request to Change Ownership of Your State Forest Leased Campsite

It's highly recommended that you transfer your lease before selling your cabin.. The process of approving a lease transfer can take several weeks.

The Commonwealth does not guarantee a lease for your cabin buyer. Sometimes, it may deny a lease if the buyer doesn't meet the basic requirements.

How the lease transfer process works

To sell your cabin, first contact the forest district where it's located. The Leased Campsite Administrator will help you transfer the lease.

A copy of the Assignment of Forest Camp Lease will be provided to you. This form must be signed, witnessed, and notarized by both parties. Then, return it to the forest district.

Upon receipt, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry will execute the Assignment of Forest Camp Lease. A copy will be sent to both the buyer and seller.

The process normally takes four weeks from when we get the form. Incorrectly completing the form will delay the approval process.

After the Assignment of Forest Camp Lease form is signed and returned to you, you will not hear from DCNR again. All correspondence will be between DCNR and the buyer.

We will prepare a new lease for the buyer to complete and return to us. It normally takes four weeks to complete the process. This is from when we receive the signed lease agreement. Incorrectly completing the agreement will delay the process.

Understanding the lease transfer process

You may sell your property (the cabin, its contents, and the outbuilding), but not the lease. You are only requesting us to transfer the lease to another party.

A lease cannot be transferred without a cabin. So, if your cabin is destroyed by fire, flood, or other natural causes, the lease cannot be transferred.

All forms to transfer your lease must be obtained at your local forest district office.