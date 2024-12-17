Overview
Your land, your legacy, your resources. You can protect them by planting a streamside buffer.
If a waterway runs through your land and your not familiar with stream buffers, they’re a natural solution for cleaner water and healthier land.
Buffering your stream shows your neighbors that you value your land and your community.
Streamside buffers are trees and shrubs deliberately planted along any size of waterway.
These buffers benefit all Pennsylvanians. So, free help is available to you, the property owner.
How to request help planting a streamside buffer
We want to help you plant your buffer! We can recommend a custom approach for you and your property. We can also help find funding to complete your streamside buffer planting.
You can even plant nuts, berries, and willows in your streamside buffer. They can be harvested and sold.
To get started, get in touch with our stream buffer experts using the contact form above or call 717-705-2820 to arrange a visit.
Benefits of streamside buffers
If a waterway of any size runs through your land, a streamside buffer can have a huge impact in your backyard and beyond -- especially when heavy rainfalls occur.
Your streamside buffer also benefits your neighbors and community by fostering cleaner water and healthier land. Plus, good stewardship of your land has a positive impact on Pennsylvania’s natural resources.
Tree roots hold streambanks in place.
Trees and shrubs filter pollution. Research shows that buffered streams are two to eight times more effective in removing pollution from runoff.
Favorable natural conditions for wildlife: Streamside buffers create better natural conditions for wildlife in the water, and on the land, including pollinators
Buffers add shade, privacy, and value protection for your property.