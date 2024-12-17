Request a Free Copy of Pennsylvania Geological Survey Publications

In addition to being available online or in libraries, free publications that are still in print may be ordered from the Pennsylvania Geological Survey by email. These include most of the:

Educational series booklets

Park guides (part of the Trail of Geology series)

Page-size maps

Poster maps

Information circulars

The Pennsylvania Geological Survey has been collecting and disseminating geologic and topographic data since 1836.

Over the years, the survey has published hundreds of reports and maps, many in cooperation with the U.S. Geological Survey.

The current (fourth) series of publications includes printed and digital products, mostly technical, but also many popular and educational in scope.