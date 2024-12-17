Report an All-Terrain Vehicle or Snowmobile Accident

If you're in an accident, stop. Then, share your name, address, the vehicle owner's name, their address, and the registration number. Do this with the other parties involved or a police officer.

You can request accident forms from:

Snowmobile/All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Section

Bureau of Forestry

Bureau of State Parks

State police stations

You're responsible for injuries, deaths, or property damage caused by negligent driving.