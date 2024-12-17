Skip to main content

    Report an All-Terrain Vehicle or Snowmobile Accident

    If you're in an accident that injures or kills someone, or causes more than $100 in damage, you must report it within seven days. Failing to report an accident breaks the law. You can access the Snowmobile/All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Accident Report Form online.

    Report an accident

    If you are in an All-Terrain Vehicle or Snowmobile Accident

    If you're in an accident, stop. Then, share your name, address, the vehicle owner's name, their address, and the registration number. Do this with the other parties involved or a police officer.

    You can request accident forms from:

    • Snowmobile/All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Section

    • Bureau of Forestry

    • Bureau of State Parks

    • State police stations

    You're responsible for injuries, deaths, or property damage caused by negligent driving.

    For more information, you can email the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.