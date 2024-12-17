Report an All-Terrain Vehicle or Snowmobile Accident

If you are in an All-Terrain Vehicle or Snowmobile Accident
If you're in an accident, stop. Then, share your name, address, the vehicle owner's name, their address, and the registration number. Do this with the other parties involved or a police officer.
You can request accident forms from:
-
Snowmobile/All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) Section
-
Bureau of Forestry
-
Bureau of State Parks
-
State police stations
You're responsible for injuries, deaths, or property damage caused by negligent driving.
For more information, you can email the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry.