Register to Attend Pennsylvania State Park or Forest Events

State Parks and Forests Host a Variety of Education Events
- Learn to paddle a kayak
- Discover the unique adaptations of wildlife
- Complete a craft while camping at a state park
- Attend a large event at a park
- Read a book along a self-guided trail
- Cook over the campfire
- Exercise on a week night by hiking
- Learn about park history
- Find a love for fungi
- Attend a homeschool day
- Borrow a family adventure backpack
Events are available year round.
Find your next opportunity to learn about the exciting outdoors at a nearby state park or forest.