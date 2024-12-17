Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Register to Attend Pennsylvania State Park or Forest Events

    There are numerous events held at Pennsylvania state parks and forests throughout the year. Some events require registration. There also are virtual events.  Search the events calendar, and register to attend upcoming events. 

    Find a State Park or Forest Event

    State Parks and Forests Host a Variety of Education Events

    • Learn to paddle a kayak
    • Discover the unique adaptations of wildlife
    • Complete a craft while camping at a state park
    • Attend a large event at a park
    • Read a book along a self-guided trail
    • Cook over the campfire
    • Exercise on a week night by hiking
    • Learn about park history
    • Find a love for fungi
    • Attend a homeschool day
    • Borrow a family adventure backpack

    Events are available year round.

    Find your next opportunity to learn about the exciting outdoors at a nearby state park or forest.