Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR)

    Register for a Project Learning Tree Online Training Course

    Not able to attend an in-person workshop? You can access Project Learning Tree (PLT) professional development anytime and anywhere through online training courses offered on the PLT website.

    Register for an online training
    Logo with green and black letter stating Project Learning Tree Pennsylvania over outline of the state

    Overview

    Project Learning Tree currently offers several online courses to prepare formal and nonformal educators to integrate PLT materials into their instruction.

    These online workshops are self-paced and are composed of several 20-30 minute learning experiences, called "modules". Each module has been designed using best practices in online learning and teacher professional development.

     

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is the state sponsor of Project Learning Tree in Pennsylvania. To find and register for an in-person Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree workshop near you, check the DCNR Calendar of Events.

     

     

    Project Learning Tree Materials

    Project Learning Tree resources engage learners in hands-on, interdisciplinary lessons across three age groups.

    Four young children hold a paper up to tree bark during learning activity.

    Early Childhood

    Ages 1-6 years

    Two older children hold and examine a carbon dioxide meter during a learning activity.

    Elementary & Middle School

    PreK-8 grade

    Three young adults and one teacher sit at a table outside during a learning activity.

    High School

    9-12 grade

    Contact us

    For more information, please contact state coordinator, Colleen Campion, with the Pennsylvania DCNR's Bureau of Forestry.

    If you are a Project Learning Tree facilitator with Pennsylvania DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks, please send your correspondence to Christine Ticehurst.