Register for a Project Learning Tree Online Training Course

Project Learning Tree currently offers several online courses to prepare formal and nonformal educators to integrate PLT materials into their instruction.
These online workshops are self-paced and are composed of several 20-30 minute learning experiences, called "modules". Each module has been designed using best practices in online learning and teacher professional development.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is the state sponsor of Project Learning Tree in Pennsylvania. To find and register for an in-person Pennsylvania Project Learning Tree workshop near you, check the DCNR Calendar of Events.
Project Learning Tree resources engage learners in hands-on, interdisciplinary lessons across three age groups.
For more information, please contact state coordinator, Colleen Campion, with the Pennsylvania DCNR's Bureau of Forestry.
If you are a Project Learning Tree facilitator with Pennsylvania DCNR’s Bureau of State Parks, please send your correspondence to Christine Ticehurst.