Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION AND NATURAL RESOURCES

    Register for Online Snowmobile Safety Course Certification

    Snowmobile riding can be risky. Before you ride, take a safety course  to learn how to properly use all the mechanical controls and safety devices of your vehicle. Residents who are 10 years of age or older can take the safety course online.

    Take the online safety course
    Download a list of certified instructors

    Safety training for younger riders

    Every year, hundreds of young people are involved in snowmobile accidents, some resulting in death. While riding these vehicles is fun, it also can be very dangerous.

    Because of a child’s leg and arm length, hand size, and strength, it is often difficult for children to properly control an adult-sized vehicle. Children driving snowmobiles should always be under the direct supervision of a responsible adult.

    Keep in mind:

    • Set good examples, children often mimic adult behavior

    • Be aware that children often underestimate the danger and risk because of inexperience

    • Recognize that children often overestimate their skill level

    It is mandatory that all youth ages 10 - 15 take an approved snowmobile training course if they are planning to use their vehicle off of their parent’s or guardian’s property. No one under the age of 10 is allowed to operate a snowmobile on public lands.

    Contact us

    For information about youth training, email DCNR's Bureau of Forestry or you can contact the Pennsylvania State Snowmobile Association by calling them at 1-888-411-7772.