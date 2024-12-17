Register for Online Snowmobile Safety Course Certification

Every year, hundreds of young people are involved in snowmobile accidents, some resulting in death. While riding these vehicles is fun, it also can be very dangerous.

Because of a child’s leg and arm length, hand size, and strength, it is often difficult for children to properly control an adult-sized vehicle. Children driving snowmobiles should always be under the direct supervision of a responsible adult.

Keep in mind:

Set good examples, children often mimic adult behavior

Be aware that children often underestimate the danger and risk because of inexperience

Recognize that children often overestimate their skill level

It is mandatory that all youth ages 10 - 15 take an approved snowmobile training course if they are planning to use their vehicle off of their parent’s or guardian’s property. No one under the age of 10 is allowed to operate a snowmobile on public lands.