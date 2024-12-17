Pay Fees and Taxes for Your State Forest Leased Campsite

Overview
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry maintains more than 4,000 leased campsites across Pennsylvania.
A state forest leased campsite is a small parcel of state forest land (approximately 1/4 acre) that is leased to an individual, or to a group of individuals, to maintain a cabin solely for recreational purposes.
DCNR stopped leasing campsites in 1970, but existing leases are still utilized by the public.
If you lease a campsite, the annual rental fee for your lease is $200 every year. Local taxes may be assessed and are your responsibility. If you use water from state forest land, you may need a water use agreement.
The annual rental fee
Even though your lease is for a 10-year period, your rental payment is made annually. Each year an annual lease fee of $200 will be assessed.
An invoice is sent to the lessee or agent at the address DCNR has on file, and it is expected to be paid within 30 days.
Please let us know if your address has changed by contacting the forest district or completing the Contact Information Form (PDF) and mailing it to DCNR.
Taxes for state forest leased campsite
Local tax authorities may tax the cabin and personal property on your leased campsite. You must inform the local tax assessor about your property and pay taxes on time.
Before buying a cabin, check for unpaid taxes. You'll be responsible for these after the lease transfers. Not paying local taxes can lead to lease termination.
If local taxes are not paid, the buildings may be sold by the County Tax Claim Bureau. DCNR is under no obligation to grant a lease to anyone who acquires a building in this manner.
Water use agreement
A Water Use Agreement (PDF) is required if water lines are installed on state forest land to provide water to your campsite from a spring, stream, well, or any other source.
If the water supply originates on your lease, no fee is charged. If the water supply does not come from your lease, the fee is $25 for the 10-year lease.
This will be added during your lease renewal. No agreement is needed if water is collected by hand and no pipes are installed.
DCNR needs an agreement to track water lines. This will ensure they are not damaged or interfere with other forest management activities.