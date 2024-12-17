Pay Fees and Taxes for Your State Forest Leased Campsite

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry maintains more than 4,000 leased campsites across Pennsylvania.

A state forest leased campsite is a small parcel of state forest land (approximately 1/4 acre) that is leased to an individual, or to a group of individuals, to maintain a cabin solely for recreational purposes.

DCNR stopped leasing campsites in 1970, but existing leases are still utilized by the public.

If you lease a campsite, the annual rental fee for your lease is $200 every year. Local taxes may be assessed and are your responsibility. If you use water from state forest land, you may need a water use agreement.