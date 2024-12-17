Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Order a Rock Box

    Rock boxes help you learn how to identify and observe rocks. You can order an individual box of 12 samples of Pennsylvania rocks for $15 or a classroom kit for $30.

    Order form

    Overview

    Rock boxes help with rock identification and observation. The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Geological Survey, the Pennsylvania Department of Education, and the Pennsylvania Aggregates and Concrete Association all contribute to the creation of the rock boxes.

    Individual rock boxes

    A box containing 12 samples of Pennsylvania rocks and spaces for six more of your own rocks is $15.00.

    Classroom rock box kits

     

    A classroom kit, which contains bags of 30 samples for each of the 12 rock types, is available for $30.00.

    Shipping and Handling Fees

    There is a $4.95 shipping and handling charge for each item ordered. Proceeds will be used to buy materials for future boxes and provide other outreach services. 

    How to order a rock box

    Anyone can order a DCNR rock box. Fill out the order form (PDF) and include a check made out to the “Field Conference of Pennsylvania Geologists.”

    Your shipping address cannot be a P.O. Box.

    Please send the order form and payment to the following address:

    Rock Boxes
    Pennsylvania Geological Survey
    3240 Schoolhouse Rd
    Middletown, PA 17057–3534

    Contact us

    If you have questions about collecting fossils, rocks, or minerals in Pennsylvania, contact the DCNR Bureau of Geological Survey at 717-702-2017.