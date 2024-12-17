Bid on a State Park Concession Opportunity

Overview
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of State Parks has more than 150 Concession Lease Agreements. These cover concession operations such as:
-
Food and refreshment sales
-
Watercraft rentals
-
Bicycle rentals
-
Restaurant operations
-
Golf course operations
-
Whitewater rafting operations
Each concession operation is covered by a Concession Lease Agreement. These contain some terms and conditions that are the same for all agreements. There also are additional terms and conditions tailored to each agreement.
About State Park Concession Opportunities
In order to bid, you need to get a bid package directly from the involved state park.
We strongly recommend viewing leased premises at the state park before you bid.
-
Read your bid package and follow the directions.
-
Complete the “Invitation to Bidders and Concession Lease Agreement Proposal Form.”
-
Return the invitation to bid in the envelope provided.
-
Include a bid guaranty equal to 10 percent of the Lump Sum Annual Payment Bid.
-
Return everything to the listed address by the time and date listed.
-
Note: Personal checks are not accepted.
On the listed time and date, competitive bids received are opened by the department's legal staff. The Bureau of State Parks staff is also informed about the acceptable bidder(s).
After the bid opening, results will be posted.
If there are no problems or questions, the Bureau of State Parks will award the concession to the highest responsible bidder.
The Commonwealth has the right to reject any and all bids.
Sometimes a request for proposal is used. These contracts are awarded to the proposer with the highest scored proposal.
Commercial, special activities, and organized events are often held in our state parks. These require approval and the appropriate authorization or agreement.
See our Organized Group Activities page to learn more.
A Letter of Authorization is required for any group or organized activity. Examples include:
-
Triathlons
-
Duathlons
-
Dog events
-
Weddings
-
Fishing tournaments
-
Horseback riding
-
Steamboat shows
-
Klondike derbies
-
Kayak meet-ups
-
Paddleboarding
-
Equipment demonstrations
-
Disc golf tournaments
-
Regattas
-
Organized hikes
Special short-term events may be granted permission to sell food and refreshment items. These require the use of a Special Activities Agreement.
This license covers commercial activities that occur outside a state park area but use park resources.
This includes things such as:
-
guided fishing trips
-
guided bicycle trips
-
use of park for development of photographic advertising materials
-
and more
A Commercial Use License may be denied by the involved park office.
A state park may have a short-term (less than a year) need for a specific concession. The park may issue a Short-Term Concession Lease Agreement.
Current Concession Bid Opportunities
Below is a listing of current concession bid opportunities. Click on the “Document” link under the “Download Contract” area.
This will bring up a log-in screen where you can create a profile. Once you have created a profile, you will be sent email notifications when a concession lease opportunity arises in the state parks that you designate in your profile. Bidding results will also be posted here.
You can contact the DCNR Bureau of State Parks at 717-787-8800 if you have questions regarding the concession program.
Contact us
Questions? Contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of State Parks’ Program Services Section at 717-787-8800.