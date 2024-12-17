Bid on a State Park Concession Opportunity

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of State Parks has more than 150 Concession Lease Agreements. These cover concession operations such as:

Food and refreshment sales

Watercraft rentals

Bicycle rentals

Restaurant operations

Golf course operations

Whitewater rafting operations

Each concession operation is covered by a Concession Lease Agreement. These contain some terms and conditions that are the same for all agreements. There also are additional terms and conditions tailored to each agreement.