Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Become An Evaluator for Search and Rescue Certifications

    If an individual is interested in becoming an approved evaluator, they must first contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry Recreation Section requesting to become an evaluator.

     

    The Search-and-Rescue Committee then reviews the request and determines whether the individual meets the Field Team Leader and Field Team Member Evaluator Standards (PDF).

     

    There is no test associated with the evaluator status.

     

    Overview

    The Department of Conversation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is the primary coordinator for search-and-rescue efforts in its state forest and state park lands. DCNR desires to use trained and certified personnel on all DCNR-land searches. Most search-and-rescue groups provide training and/or certification opportunities for their members.

    The department has available training standards for search-and-rescue team leader and member certification:

     

    Become an approved evaluator

