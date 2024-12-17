Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Become An Evaluator for Search and Rescue Certifications

If an individual is interested in becoming an approved evaluator, they must first contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry Recreation Section requesting to become an evaluator.

The Search-and-Rescue Committee then reviews the request and determines whether the individual meets the Field Team Leader and Field Team Member Evaluator Standards (PDF).

There is no test associated with the evaluator status.

