Become a Conservation Volunteer in State Parks and Forests

About Volunteering
Conservation Volunteers aim to protect and enhance natural resources. Everyone, regardless of age, can join. We match interests and skills to outdoor projects. You can participate solo or in a group. Some parks and forests offer specific projects.
By volunteering at Pennsylvania state parks and forests, you can help with conservation projects and efforts, including:
- Trails/wildlife habitat -- Assist with creating or clearing trails, improving wildlife habitat, and cleaning and stabilizing stream banks.
- Maintenance -- Plant trees and flowers, repair foot bridges, improve accessibility to recreational areas, install park signs, and perform light maintenance.
- Campground assistance -- Serve as a "live-in" host at a state park campground or cabin colony by greeting and assisting campers and performing light maintenance.
- Interpretation/environmental education -- Help develop programs, assist with visitor centers, conduct guided walks, and present interpretive programs and outdoor programs to schools.
- Technical and engineering -- Help DCNR design general engineering projects, maintain technical specifications and catalogs, and develop computer databases.
- Forest fire prevention and protection -- Volunteer to assist with Smokey Bear appearances and present fire prevention programs in schools.
- Research -- You can help research and write the history of forests and state parks, develop checklists of flora and fauna, and assist with geological and topographic studies and field research.