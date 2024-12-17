Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply to Serve on the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council

    Contact the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council (CNRAC) to get an application. 

    Contact the council

    Overview

    Coun​cil Missio​n

    The powers ​and the duties of the Conservation and Natural Resources Advisory Council (CNRAC) will be carried out as legislatively mandated in Section 315(d), Act 18 of 1995.

    Drawing upon the diversity of experiences and perspectives of its appointed citizen members, the council will provide to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, to the Governor, to the General Assembly, and to the public, advice regarding the conservation and stewardship of the Commonwealth’s natural resources.

    Council Vision

    To be the foremost source of quality advice to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources on sustaining the natural environment for all Pennsylvanians to enjoy and appreciate.

    Additional resources: