Apply to Conduct Conservation Research in State Parks and Forests

Overview
Research is a valid use of Pennsylvania's state parks and forests. It increases knowledge and benefits society.
Pennsylvania's state parks and forests have diverse plants, animals, and geology. They offer many opportunities for scientific study.
Field and central office management staff review proposals concurrently. Please allow up to 4-6 weeks for review.
Note: The Bureaus of State Parks and/or Forestry may ask for more info. This may extend review times.
How to Request Research on State Park and Forest Lands
To request to do research on state park and forest land, complete the Application to Conduct Research in Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests.
The initial request form includes the following information applicable to the project:
-
The name and mailing address of the principal investigator as well as a project title.
-
The names of all individuals in the study, including those collecting field data.
-
The names of any Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) staff involved in the project, along with their tasks and time estimates.
-
The location of where the proposed study will occur.
-
The expected time frame of the study.
-
Any permits or other approvals required by federal, state, or local government agencies.
-
Copies of labels from any chemicals used in association with the project.
Review and Approval Process
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) has a long history of working with researchers and universities. Its use of research has kept it a leader in public land management.
DCNR requires approval for all requests to study state park or forest land.
-
Avoid overuse of resources.
-
Minimize potential conflicts with management activities and/or pre-existing studies.
-
Minimize impact to visitors.
-
Share research findings. They may help DCNR with future land management.
-
Allocate staff time.
This policy facilitates communication between the DCNR and researchers using informal agreements.
If the request is tentatively approved, researchers must sign a Conditions Acceptance Form. We will email it to you.
Please sign and return this form to provide final approval for projects.