Apply to Become a Forest Fire Warden

For more than 100 years, forest fire wardens have kept Pennsylvania's forests safe from fires.

They have special powers and duties given by law. Their work follows specific rules.

Local forest fire wardens are trained to find, put out, and investigate wildfires. They also teach their communities about forest fire prevention.

Sometimes they have other jobs too, like being a patrolman or watchman.

Fire wardens must gather and train a team of wildland firefighters. They will help fight fires when needed.

The district forest fire warden decides if a local forest fire warden is needed.