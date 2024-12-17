Apply for Wild Resource Conservation Program Research Grants

Each year, funds contributed to the Wild Resource Conservation Program are used by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to support the survey, research, and conservation of wild resources.



The Wild Resource Conservation Program identifies research and conservation needs for the Commonwealth’s native flora and non-game wildlife.

The program provides grants. It also shares information among researchers, conservationists, and educators.

The program has helped to:

Develop County Natural Heritage Inventories that locate and identify rare species and special habitats in all 67 Pennsylvania counties.

Identify species most at risk from climate change.

Reintroduce river otters and osprey to the Commonwealth.

Know the management needs for rare plants and animals. This includes American ginseng and hellbenders.

The Wild Resource Conservation Board

The Wild Resource Conservation Board is made up of:

Members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate Energy and Environmental Resources Committe

Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission

Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Wild Resource Conservation Board is responsible for implementing the Wild Resource Conservation Program grant timeline.

Wild Resource Conservation Program Grant Timeline

The process for awarding grants is in accordance with the Wild Resource Conservation Program Act (PDF) and the Wild Resource Conservation Board bylaws (PDF). It is:

Share the public hearing announcement in the Pennsylvania Bulletin Hold a public hearing* Host the annual board meeting (when the board makes decisions on how to divide funding) Notify the grantees

* Interested parties can recommend how to divide funds for grants and projects.