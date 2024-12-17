Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Wild Resource Conservation Program Research Grants

    Apply for Wild Resource Conservation Program research grants for plants and non-game animals.

    Overview

    The Wild Resources Conservation Fund was created in 1982. It aims to help conserve the Commonwealth's plants and non-game animals by identifying and investing in the research and conservation.

    It allows residents to support wild resource management. People can contribute through a tax check-off and a license plate program. 

     

    ​​​Wild Resource Conservation Program

    Each year, funds contributed to the Wild Resource Conservation Program are used by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to support the survey, research, and conservation of wild resources. 

    The Wild Resource Conservation Program identifies research and conservation needs for the Commonwealth’s native flora and non-game wildlife.

    The program provides grants. It also shares information among researchers, conservationists, and educators.

    The program has helped to:

    The Wild Resource Conservation Board

    The Wild Resource Conservation Board is made up of:

    • Members of the Pennsylvania House and Senate Energy and Environmental Resources Committe
    • Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources
    • Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission 
    • Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Game Commission

    The Wild Resource Conservation Board is responsible for implementing the Wild Resource Conservation Program grant timeline.

    Wild Resource Conservation Program Grant Timeline

    The process for awarding grants is in accordance with the Wild Resource Conservation Program Act (PDF) and the Wild Resource Conservation Board bylaws (PDF). It is:

    1. Share the public hearing announcement in the Pennsylvania Bulletin
    2. Hold a public hearing*
    3. Host the annual board meeting (when the board makes decisions on how to divide funding)
    4. Notify the grantees

    * Interested parties can recommend how to divide funds for grants and projects.

    Support the Wild Resource Conservation Program

    The Wild Resource Conservation Program needs your help to conserve biodiversity.

    The program receives no funding from the Pennsylvania state budget.

    Here are ways YOU can support the Wild Resource Conservation Program.

    Otter License Plate

    Show your support every time you drive. Purchase a river otter license plate from PennDOT and $15 will go to the Wild Resource Conservation Program.

    Hellbender License Plate

      

    Purchase a brand new hellbender license plate from PennDOT and $15 from the purchase price will help support the Wild Resource Conservation Program.

    When filing your Pennsylvania income taxes, please donate your refund, or part of it, to the Wild Resource Conservation Program. It helps protect plants and non-game wildlife.

    To contribute to the fund, mail a check payable to:

    Wild Resource Conservation Program Bureau of Forestry

    400 Market Street, 6th floor

    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552

    Contact us

    For more information about the Wild Resource Conservation Program, contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry by phone or email. ​​

    Call us

    Call the DCNR Bureau of Forestry at

    (717) 787-3212

    Email us

    You can email the DCNR Bureau of Forestry at

    RA-WRCP@pa.gov