Apply for Wild Plant Sanctuary Status

First, determine if your property qualifies for consideration. You may wish to have your property evaluated by a professional ecologist or botanist.

Then fill out the application, being as complete as possible. Send in photos or other information you may have about your property.

Send your application by email or by mail to:

DCNR, Bureau of Forestry P.O. Box 8552 Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552

The Wild Plant Sanctuary Committee will review your application. They will decide if your property can join the program.

They may contact you to schedule a site visit.

You will receive a letter from DCNR with the committee’s decision. If your property is ineligible, the letter will explain why. It will also suggest ways to improve it for future consideration.

Upon acceptance into the Wild Plant Sanctuary Program, DCNR will coordinate with you to create a plaque and sign, free of charge, by Penn Nursery Sign Shop.

If you hold a designation ceremony for your sanctuary, a committee member will present the plaque and sign it.