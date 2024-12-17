Overview
There are many examples of exemplary native wild plant habitats across the Commonwealth. They may:
- House many rare species.
- Support native pollinators.
- Have other unique features, such as outstanding natural communities.
Areas not considered Wild Plant Sanctuaries include:
- Formal gardens, landscaping, or restorations using state-listed species of cultivated stock.
- Sites overrun by invasive plant species dominating the landscape.
- Properties threatened by future development or poor management practices.
You can seek designation of special places as Wild Plant Sanctuaries on public and private lands if they meet eligibility requirements.
Wild Plant Sanctuary Program in Pennsylvania
The Wild Resource Conservation Act of 1982 (PDF) created the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Wild Plant Sanctuary Program. It aims to build a voluntary network of habitats that conserves rare native plants.
DCNR manages Public Wild Plant Sanctuaries located on its land.
The department protects key biodiversity areas by designating these sites as Wild Plant Sanctuaries. Future activities on public lands, like recreation or timbering, must enhance and sustain habitat.
Private landowners also can request designation as a Wild Plant Sanctuary.
Landowners agree to protect the area and educate others about the importance of native plants and their habitats.
In return, they get advice on management strategies from DCNR experts.
How to Apply for Wild Plant Sanctuary Status
The Wild Plant Sanctuary Program aims to find the best habitats for state-listed species of concern. A property must function as an exceptional refuge for Pennsylvania’s natural heritage.
To enroll in the Wild Plant Sanctuary Program, private properties must meet one or more of these criteria:
-
Support plants that are rare, threatened, or endangered in Pennsylvania. We prioritize plants that occur naturally in rare quantities. We will not consider state-listed species that are not of local origin from nursery stock. Please do not collect wild-listed plant species.
-
Contain host plants for rare moths, butterflies, or other arthropods. Moths and butterflies need the right food, nectar, and host plants as adults and larvae. There should be proof of a breeding population of rare invertebrates. Or, the site should have a high potential for their use.
-
Includes outstanding or unique natural features or plant communities. Pennsylvania’s natural heritage also includes geologic features and plant communities. Springs, waterfalls, rock outcroppings, and fossil beds show Pennsylvania's diverse history. They may host rare plant communities.
-
Maintained or managed using ecologically sound practices. This includes techniques like invasive species control, native plant restoration, and deer exclusion. Sites with high educational potential are also of value. If you are restoring a site, be sure your nursery uses local native species that are not poached from the wild. DCNR will also consider the presence of rare animal species.
First, determine if your property qualifies for consideration. You may wish to have your property evaluated by a professional ecologist or botanist.
Then fill out the application, being as complete as possible. Send in photos or other information you may have about your property.
Send your application by email or by mail to:
DCNR, Bureau of Forestry P.O. Box 8552 Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552
The Wild Plant Sanctuary Committee will review your application. They will decide if your property can join the program.
They may contact you to schedule a site visit.
You will receive a letter from DCNR with the committee’s decision. If your property is ineligible, the letter will explain why. It will also suggest ways to improve it for future consideration.
Upon acceptance into the Wild Plant Sanctuary Program, DCNR will coordinate with you to create a plaque and sign, free of charge, by Penn Nursery Sign Shop.
If you hold a designation ceremony for your sanctuary, a committee member will present the plaque and sign it.
Wild Plant Sanctuaries on State Forests and State Parks
DCNR manages more than 50 Wild Plant Sanctuaries on state forest and park lands. Thirty-five of these sites have been officially designated as Wild Plant Sanctuaries by the State Forester.
They are chosen based on:
-
The presence of exemplary populations of plant species of concern.
-
Unique plant populations in need of active management.
-
Invertebrate species of concern or their host plants.
-
Habitats with high plant species diversity or value
Surveyors identify plant sanctuaries to determine their:
-
Size
-
Boundaries
-
Status of or threats to the species of interest
Management also develops plans to outline the needs for conservation. They are for managing and monitoring the identified resources. Wild Plant Sanctuaries are designated special resource management zones.
Contact us
