Apply for Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants for Fighting Wildfires

Overview
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry administers some federal programs and grants to help volunteer fire departments with wildland fires.
The 2025 Volunteer Fire Assistance grants open on Monday, January 6, 2025.
How to Apply for 2025 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants
The 2025 Volunteer Fire Assistance grant opening is set for Monday, January 6, 2025.
The 2023 Volunteer Fire Assistance Grants (PDF) has info on 2023 approved grantees for reference.
Pennsylvania fire company officers can apply for Volunteer Fire Assistance grants using the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Grant Portal.
Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Eligibility
You CAN use grants for:
- Purchase of wildfire suppression equipment
- Wildfire protective gear
- Mobile or portable radios
- Installation of dry hydrants
- Wildfire prevention and mitigation
- Wildfire training
- Some projects involve converting and maintaining federal excess vehicles. These vehicles are from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry and used for fire suppression
Projects that buy wildland fire suppression equipment and protective gear will be a priority.
We will focus on fire companies that have goals and plans to achieve them.
You CANNOT use grants for:
- Purchase of structural fire equipment or protective gear
- Supply hose larger than 2.5 inches in diameter
- Structures
- Routine maintenance of vehicles not received from the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry
- Medical services
- Ambulance services
- Fire police equipment and gear
- Search and rescue equipment and gear
- Unmanned Aerial Systems
Federal rules require tracking of purchases over $5,000. For that reason, purchases will be limited to new or used 4x4 vehicles, defined by the National Wildfire Coordinating Group as a Type 5/6/7 Wildland Engine. The total cost must be $50,000 or less, and slip-on/skid units, pumps, and Utility Terrain Vehicles only.
Due to high demand and limited funding, there is a five-year waiting period between the years a fire company is eligible to receive grants.
If a fire company received a $7,500 grant or less in the last five years, they are eligible for assistance one more time. The total in the last two years must not exceed the program's maximum grant each year.
Effective planning optimizes equipment, personnel, and organizational resources.
Check the Directions for the Volunteer Fire Assistance Grant Application (PDF) before beginning the application process.
Resources for Volunteer Fire Departments
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry acquires excess federal equipment under the Federal Excess Property Program. It then assigns that equipment to rural fire departments.
The equipment is considered on loan to the receiving fire department.
Only equipment used for fire suppression activities is available through this program.
The bureau will license program vehicles for fire departments that participate.
The Bureau of Forestry gets excess military gear. It then transfers the equipment to fire departments and emergency service agencies.
Equipment recipients can get a title certificate. To do this, they must convert the equipment and make it ready for use. Fire departments are responsible for licensing these vehicles.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture helps state officials to organize, train, and equip local forces in rural areas or communities with fewer than 10,000 people.
The goal is to prevent, control, and suppress fires that threaten:
- Human life
- Livestock
- Wildlife
- Crops
- Pastures
- Orchards
- Woodlands
- Farmsteads
This program aims to save lives and protect property in rural areas with poor fire protection.
Agencies chosen to participate are based on vulnerability and whether they have adequate existing fire protection.
This is a cost-share program. Financial aid for any project in any fiscal year cannot exceed 50 percent of the actual costs. This includes the costs of local, public, and nonprofit organizations in the agreement. The largest grant for 2025 is $15,000.
