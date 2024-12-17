Apply for the Think Outside State Park and Forest Land Educational Experiences Program

Overview
Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests make great classrooms to teach, learn, and explore, greatly enhancing college students’ educational experiences.
The Think Outside program is designed to expand the learning landscape by inviting colleges and universities to provide opportunities for place-based, hands-on educational experiences in the commonwealth’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests.
Students and professors are invited to visit state parks and forests for any learning experience, whether it be a single student, a group of students, or an entire class.
How to Apply for the Think Outside Program
Interested students and professors should apply at DCNR’s Research Database Application.
DCNR staff will review applications for approval. Research projects may need up to 4 to 6 weeks for approval.
DCNR will work with applicants on obtaining additional approvals.
Think Outside Program
DCNR teamed up with the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation and the Pennsylvania Environmental Resource Consortium to develop the Think Outside Program.
Pennsylvania State Parks and Forests offer many ways to connect with coursework, including:
-
Performing multi-semester analyses of soil, water, air, flora, or fauna.
-
Writing, painting, or photographing outdoor experiences.
-
Conducting research projects.
-
Researching and developing proposals for energy efficiency and sustainability.
Students and professors are encouraged to share their work with DCNR. This includes:
- Projects
- Activities
- Research
- Proposals
Project proposals will be considered for application/implementation, and students may be invited to meet with agency staff to discuss their work in greater detail.
Contact us
With questions or comments about the program, contact DCNR.