Apply for the Think Outside State Park and Forest Land Educational Experiences Program

Pennsylvania’s state parks and forests make great classrooms to teach, learn, and explore, greatly enhancing college students’ educational experiences.

The Think Outside program is designed to expand the learning landscape by inviting colleges and universities to provide opportunities for place-based, hands-on educational experiences in the commonwealth’s 124 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests.

Students and professors are invited to visit state parks and forests for any learning experience, whether it be a single student, a group of students, or an entire class.