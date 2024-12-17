Apply for Target Shooting Range Permit for Michaux State Forest

You must have a valid Department of Conservation and Natural Resources range permit. Pennsylvania Game Commission hunting licenses and permits are not accepted.

Here are three easy steps to get your permit.



Buy permits at Michaux State Forest District, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Download a Michaux State Forest Target Shooting Range Permit Application (PDF). It's also in the info kiosk outside the district office. Mail the completed application and payment to the district office. Use exact change or a check. Or, use the permit mail slot on the building's side.

Michaux State Forest personnel must inspect your permit and photo ID. They must be in your possession.

You are not allowed to use the range until you receive your permit.