Overview
The Michaux Target Shooting Range is at 150 Birch Run Road (39.945712, -77.451122) in Franklin Township, Adams County.
The facility includes:
- 70-yard rifle range
- 9 covered, bore-sighting stations and target holders
- 25-yard, multi-distance pistol range
- 6 covered shooting stations and targets at three set distances
Michaux State Forest personnel will inspect your permit and photo ID. You must have them in hand.
How to Apply for Target Shooting Range Permit for Michaux State Forest
You must have a valid Department of Conservation and Natural Resources range permit. Pennsylvania Game Commission hunting licenses and permits are not accepted.
Here are three easy steps to get your permit.
- Buy permits at Michaux State Forest District, Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
- Download a Michaux State Forest Target Shooting Range Permit Application (PDF). It's also in the info kiosk outside the district office.
- Mail the completed application and payment to the district office. Use exact change or a check. Or, use the permit mail slot on the building's side.
Michaux State Forest personnel must inspect your permit and photo ID. They must be in your possession.
You are not allowed to use the range until you receive your permit.
Target Shooting Range at Michaux State Forest
Please note that you must wait until you receive your permit before you can use the range.
Annual
- Pennsylvania Resident $30 / Family $40
- Non-Resident $36 / Family $48
30-Day
- Pennsylvania Resident $15 / Family $20
- Non-Resident $30 / Family $35
- Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.
- Saturday and Sunday: 11:00 A.M. - 5:00 P.M.
- Tuesday and Thursday: CLOSED
Annual Closures
- Closed May 15 through the first Monday after July 4 for critical bird nesting season
- Closed during regular firearms deer season
- To use the range facilities, you must have a valid permit issued by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. Pennsylvania Game Commission hunting licenses and permits are NOT valid. Permits are available for sale at the Michaux State Forest District office.
- Permit must be in possession of the permit holder along with valid photo ID when using the range. Permit holder must be present on the range with any person listed as a family member on the range permit.
- Do not use the range when it is closed. This includes the annual closures for bird nesting and the regular deer hunting season.
- No alcoholic beverages, illegal substances, or use of any tobacco. This includes smoking, chewing, and vaping.
- No aggressive, disorderly or violent behavior.
- Shoot in appropriate target areas. You may only discharge firearms at the range from a shooting station. Only shoot at paper targets on the provided backstops.
- You must unload firearms except when shooting. You are not allowed to possess ammunition or weapons that are not permitted for range use.
- Police your brass. Dispose of spent casings, targets, and other litter in the trash bins or by other lawful means.No firing beyond the red line. Stay behind the red line painted on the floor of the shooting stations.
- Single projectile ammunition only.
- Only 1 un-cased weapon at a time per shooting station. Muzzle must always face down range.
- No more than 3 live rounds in a rifle and no more than 6 live rounds in a handgun.
- 30-minute shooting limit maximum when others are awaiting a turn.
- High velocity .50 caliber or larger firearms are prohibited.
- No semi-automatic rifles on the range during peak times. That's Labor Day until the Friday before deer season.
- Armor piercing, incendiary, explosive, bird shot, shot shells and tracer ammunition are prohibited
To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience, please follow our safety rules.
- Dial 911 for emergencies.
- Shooters between the ages of 10 through 15 must be supervised by an adult (only one shooter per adult).
- Children under the age of 10 are NOT permitted on the range.
- Wear hearing and eye protection.
- Treat every weapon like it is loaded.
For more information, see the Michaux State Forest Target Shooting Range Brochure (PDF).
Contact us
Michaux State Forest
10099 Lincoln Way East
Fayetteville, PA 17222