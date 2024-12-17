Apply for Rights-of-Way for State Forest and Park Land

State parks and forests are for the enjoyment of all Pennsylvanians. They provide:

Healthful recreation

Scenic beauty

Opportunities for sound ecosystem management

Society requires infrastructure like reliable sources of energy, water supply, and transportation routes.

Requests for rights-of-way on Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) lands are thoroughly reviewed and carefully administered by the department to minimize impacts to natural resources.



The department grants rights-of-way requests for projects that meet management objectives after a thorough review.

