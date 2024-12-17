Apply for Permit to Use a Powered Mobility Device on State Park or Forest Land

Overview
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources allows those with mobility disabilities to use powered mobility devices on state park and forest lands. In some cases, the public cannot access these areas by motorized vehicles.
How to Apply for a Permit to Use a Powered Mobility Device
Visitors with mobility disabilities may request to use a powered device in state parks and forests and find out where they can use it.
Permit application forms are available below and in state park offices. You may bring applications to any state park or forest office. Please see the policy below for more information and application process.
- Policy on Use of Powered Mobility Devices by Persons with Disabilities on State Park and State Forest Property (PDF)
- Application for Permit to Use Mobility Device on DCNR Property (PDF)
If you need more help, please contact the state park or forest district office you plan to visit.
Contact us
Bureau of State Parks
P.O. Box 8551
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8551
(717) 787-6640
Bureau of Forestry
P.O. Box 8552
Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552
(717) 787-2703
PaForester@pa.gov