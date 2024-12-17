Apply for Permit to Use a Powered Mobility Device on State Park or Forest Land

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources permits people with mobility disabilities to use powered mobility devices to access state parks and forests. In some cases, the public cannot access these areas by motorized vehicles.



Visitors with mobility disabilities may request to use a powered device in state parks and forests and find out where they can use it.

Permit application forms are available below and in state park offices. You may bring applications to any state park or forest office. Please see the policy below for more information and application process.

If you need more help, please contact the state park or forest district office you plan to visit.