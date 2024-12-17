Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Permit to Use a Powered Mobility Device on State Park or Forest Land

    Visitors with mobility disabilities can get permission to use powered mobility devices to access state parks and forests. Applications for a permit can be brought to any state park or forest office.

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources allows those with mobility disabilities to use powered mobility devices on state park and forest lands. In some cases, the public cannot access these areas by motorized vehicles.

    Find a state park or forest near you to see what recreation opportunities are available.

    How to Apply for a Permit to Use a Powered Mobility Device

    Visitors with mobility disabilities may request to use a powered device in state parks and forests and find out where they can use it.

    Permit application forms are available below and in state park offices. You may bring applications to any state park or forest office. Please see the policy below for more information and application process.

    If you need more help, please contact the state park or forest district office you plan to visit.

    Bureau of State Parks

    P.O. Box 8551
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8551
    (717) 787-6640

    Bureau of Forestry

    P.O. Box 8552
    Harrisburg, PA 17105-8552
    (717) 787-2703
    PaForester@pa.gov