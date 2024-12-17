Apply for Pennsylvania Water Trail Designation

Overview
Water trails are recreational passageways between locations. They offer incredible benefits to local communities by encouraging tourism, which can lead to economic development.
More importantly, water trails improve restoration and conservation efforts while making waterways more accessible.
How to Become a Designated Pennsylvania Water Trail
Water trails are recreational corridors between specific locations. Local partners manage each water trail by coordinating trail projects, maintenance, conservation education, and invasive species removal.
Water trails provide safe access to Pennsylvania’s waterways and connections to:
- Local history
- Ecology
- Geology
- Heritage
- Wildlife
If a local organization wants to manage a water trail, it should:
- Learn more about the water trail designation criteria (PDF).
- Organize other community stakeholders and potential partners.
- Contact the Pennsylvania Water Trails Partnership in the Pennsylvania Environmental Council for help.
See the Pennsylvania Water Trails Handbook (PDF) for more information.
Water Trail Designations
Designated water trails offer incredible benefits to local communities.
Designating a water trail offers the following benefits:
- Use of the Pennsylvania Water Trails logo
- Map/guide on the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission website
- Copy of the Water Trails Handbook
- Participation in Technical Assistance Workshops, held at least once a year
- Inclusion in statewide promotional efforts
In addition, water trails offer several incredible benefits to local communities, including:
- Encouraging tourism and providing economic benefits
- Increasing easy access to waterways
- Encouraging restoration and conservation
Local partners water trail responsibilities include:
- Signage and mapping
- Access points
- Invasive species removal
- Conservation education
- Other projects
Several of Pennsylvania’s water trails also are designated as National Recreation Trails.
Through this designation, these locally or regionally significant trails are included in America’s national system of trails. They are a testament to the high-quality of water recreation opportunities in Pennsylvania.
The following Pennsylvania water trails are part of the National Recreation Trails program:
- Delaware River Water Trail -- Middle Segment
- Juniata River Water Trail
- Kiski-Conemaugh Water Trail
- Ohio River Water Trail
- Schuylkill River Water Trail
- Susquehanna River Water Trail -- Middle and Lower Sections
- Susquehanna River Water Trail -- North Branch
- Susquehanna River Water Trail -- West Branch
- Three Rivers Water Trail
Contact us
For more information, please contact your Bureau of Recreation and Conservation Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).