Pennsylvania leads in trail development. It has over 11,000 miles of trails for our residents and visitors to enjoy. They range from gentle paths through preserved greenways to rugged trails scaling the state's majestic mountains.

In honor of the achiev​ement of being designated Trail of the Year,​ the committee and DCNR produce a poster for statewide distribution and plan a public celebration for the recognized trail.

The nomination period opens and closes in fall.