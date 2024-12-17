Apply for Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Jobs

Pennsylvania's State Park system is one of the largest in the United States. The Commonwealth has 124 state parks and 20 state forests. Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps (PAOC) crews work in these public spaces. They complete projects to conserve natural resources and infrastructure. Participants work with a team of peers and DCNR staff to complete this valuable work.

Since 2016, PAOC has worked in more than 100 of Pennsylvania's parks and forests and completed hundreds of projects.

Additional information about the crews and instructions for how to apply can be found at the Student Conservation Association’s website.