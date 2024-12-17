Apply for Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Jobs

Overview
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps provides paid work to youth and young adults. Training includes:
- Skill building
- Professional development
- Environmental education
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps (PAOC) is a training program administered by the Student Conservation Association (SCA) in direct cooperation with the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resource (DCNR).
Additional resources:
How to Apply for Pennsylvania Outdoor Corp Jobs
Pennsylvania's State Park system is one of the largest in the United States. The Commonwealth has 124 state parks and 20 state forests. Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps (PAOC) crews work in these public spaces. They complete projects to conserve natural resources and infrastructure. Participants work with a team of peers and DCNR staff to complete this valuable work.
Since 2016, PAOC has worked in more than 100 of Pennsylvania's parks and forests and completed hundreds of projects.
Additional information about the crews and instructions for how to apply can be found at the Student Conservation Association’s website.
2024 Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps Program
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps consists of three components:
1. Nine-Month Young Adult Crews
Nine-month young adult crews consist of a crew leader and five crew members (ages 18 to 25).
The Student Conservation Association is hiring nine-month young adult crew members and leaders for the following Pennsylvania locations:
- Altoona
- Dubois
- Harrisburg
- Meadville
- Norristown
- Pittsburgh
- Somerset
- Wilkes-Barre
- Williamsport
Program Dates
The crews will work from March 18, 2024, to November 27, 2024.
Work Schedule
Crews will work Monday through Wednesday, from 7:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M., and on Thursday, from 7:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M.
Compensation
$15.00 an hour, paid time off, paid holidays, optional benefits, professional training opportunities
2. Nine-Month Cultural Resources Crew
The nine-month cultural resources crew has three members. A project leader supervises them.
Members have degrees in:
- Anthropology
- Archaeology
- History
- Architectural history
- Historic preservation
- A related field
Full 2024 program information will be posted soon.
3. Six-Week Summer Program for Youth
Six-week summer crews consist of an adult leader and six youth members (ages 15 to 18).
Updates and full details of the 2024 summer youth crew season will appear here after January 1, 2024.
Program Dates
The summer youth crews will work from July 1, 2024, to August 9, 2024.
Work Schedule
Crews will work Monday through Friday, from 7:30 A.M. to 3:30 P.M.
Compensation
$15.00 an hour
Visit the Student Conservation Association website to learn more and apply!
The Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps will help to protect and restore public lands and waters, while providing young people with the knowledge and expertise to be good stewards of our natural resources.
The program will connect youth and young adults with job opportunities relating to the outdoors and the environment and provide training in work skills necessary for future successful employment.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources manages the program. It partners with the Student Conservation Association, a national conservation jobs organization.
The 2024 Pennsylvania Outdoor Corps is financially supported by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources and the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry’s Reemployment Program, along with private contributions made through the Pennsylvania Parks and Forests Foundation.
While the majority of the project work will be performed on state park and forest lands, the corps will be available on a cost-share basis to local land managers such as municipal and county parks and recreation departments during 2024.
Contact the Outdoor Corps program assistant for more information.
