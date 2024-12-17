Apply for Trail Grants

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provides grants to communities and non-profit organizations to build and maintain trails. Eligible trail grant projects include:

Land acquisition

Planning

Construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance

Development and operation of trail educational programs

The purchase or lease of maintenance and construction equipment -- only for facilities that support the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and snowmobiles

Trail Project Funding Criteria

For the purposes of this grant program, trails are defined as a designated land or water corridor with public access that provides recreation and/or alternative transportation opportunities to motorized and/or non-motorized users of all ages and abilities.

To be considered a trail project, at least 75 percent of the total project cost must be related to trail activities and/or trail-related facilities.

Generally speaking, a recreational pathway that falls completely within a local park will be considered a Park Rehabilitation and Development project rather than a trail project.