Apply for Trail Grants

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provides grants to communities and non-profit organizations to build and maintain trails. Eligible trail grant projects include:
- Land acquisition
- Planning
- Construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance
- Development and operation of trail educational programs
- The purchase or lease of maintenance and construction equipment -- only for facilities that support the use of all-terrain vehicles (ATV) and snowmobiles
Trail Project Funding Criteria
For the purposes of this grant program, trails are defined as a designated land or water corridor with public access that provides recreation and/or alternative transportation opportunities to motorized and/or non-motorized users of all ages and abilities.
To be considered a trail project, at least 75 percent of the total project cost must be related to trail activities and/or trail-related facilities.
Generally speaking, a recreational pathway that falls completely within a local park will be considered a Park Rehabilitation and Development project rather than a trail project.
Grant Manual Documents
Project Policies
- Trail Development Grant Administrative Instructions and Process (PDF)
- Trail Planning Grant Administrative Instructions and Process (PDF)
- Trail Land Acquisition Administrative Instructions and Process (PDF)
- ATV and Snowmobile Management Restricted Accounts Equipment Purchase Grants Administrative Instructions and Process (PDF)
- Pennsylvania Recreational Trails Grants Administrative Instructions and Process (PDF)
- Trail Design Only Project Management Process (PDF)
Non-motorized trail projects include projects related to trails or trail facilities intended for uses such as:
- Hiking
- Bicycling
- Mountain biking
- Horseback riding
Motorized trail projects include projects related to trails or trail facilities intended for uses such as:
- Snowmobiling
- Four-wheel driving
- All-terrain vehicle (ATV) riding
- Off-highway motorcycle riding
All-terrain vehicle (ATV) and snowmobile projects include projects related to facilities that support the use of ATVs and/or snowmobiles.
Trail Project Funding Eligibility
Applicants must work with the DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisors (PDF) to determine eligibility of their organization, eligibility of their project, and the most suitable funding source.
Examples of trail projects eligible for funding include:
-
Trail Land Acquisition—Projects involve the purchase of fee simple title or perpetual easement to real property for subsequent development of motorized and non-motorized trails and trail-related facilities.
-
Trail Planning—Projects examine the feasibility of developing land and water trails and trail-related facilities for motorized and non-motorized recreational activities as well as provide an action plan to make the trail a reality.
-
Trail Development, Rehabilitation, and Maintenance -- Projects involve new construction, rehabilitation, and/or maintenance of existing land and water trails and trail-related facilities for motorized and non-motorized recreational activities.
-
Trail Educational Programs—Projects involve the development and operation of educational programs that promote safety and environmental protection as those objectives relate to the use of motorized and non-motorized recreational trails.
-
Trail Equipment Purchase—Projects involve the purchase or lease of equipment to be used exclusively for the maintenance or construction of facilities that support the use of ATVs and snowmobiles.
Trail Funding Sources, Eligibility, and Match
The following are available funding sources for trail projects. The scope of a trail project will determine the eligibility of trail funds and requirements.
-
Eligible Applicants: Municipalities and municipal entities.
-
Eligible Projects: Construction and rehabilitation, planning, and acquisition of non-motorized and motorized trails and trail-related facilities.
-
Required Match: Minimum 50% of project cost. Match can include a combination of cash and/or non-cash values.
-
Eligible Applicants: Municipalities and nonprofit organizations.
-
Eligible Projects: Construction and rehabilitation, planning, and acquisition of non-motorized and motorized trails and trail-related facilities.
-
Required Match: Minimum 50% of project cost. Match can include a combination of cash and/or non-cash values.
-
Eligible Applicants: Federal and state agencies, municipalities, and nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
-
Eligible Projects: Construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance of trails and trail-related facilities for both motorized and non-motorized recreational trails; and the development of educational materials and programs.
-
Required Match: These grants require a minimum match equal to 20%of the project cost. Match can include a combination of cash and/or non-cash values.
-
Eligible Applicants: Municipalities, and nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
-
Eligible Projects: Construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance, planning, and acquisition of trails, areas, and facilities for snowmobile use; the purchase or lease of equipment for trail maintenance and construction; and the development of educational materials and programs.
-
Required Match: There is no match requirement for this funding; however, applications that provide match funding will be given additional consideration.
-
Eligible Applicants: Municipalities, and nonprofit and for-profit organizations.
-
Eligible Projects: Construction, rehabilitation, and maintenance, planning, and acquisition of trails, areas, and facilities for all-terrain vehicle (ATV) use; the purchase or lease of equipment for trail maintenance and construction; and the development of educational materials and programs.
-
Required Match: There is no match requirement for this funding; however, applications that provide match funding will be given additional consideration.
Contact us
For more information, please contact your DCNR Bureau of Recreation and Conservation regional advisor (PDF).