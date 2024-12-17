Apply for Peer Grants

Overview
The goal of the Partnerships Grant Program, which includes Peer Grants, is to advance collaborative multi-municipal or large-landscape recreation, conservation, and heritage projects.
Funding is available for partnerships projects that help build local, county, regional, and statewide capacity to better develop and manage resources through the creation and implementation of public planning processes.
Eligible applicants include:
- Single municipalities intending to establish multi-municipal partnerships
- Statewide and regional nonprofit recreation, conservation, and greenways organizations
- Regional municipal entities
- Pennsylvania’s 12 state-designated Heritage Areas
Additional Information
Local Capacity Building Project Funding
Partners may apply for grant funding to help build municipal, multi-municipal, or county capacity to better develop, manage, and promote:
- Recreation, park, or trail facilities
- Installation and maintenance of green infrastructure
- Conservation of our natural resources
- Other projects deemed appropriate by DCNR
Peer Program
The Peer Program is available to assist municipal entities with hiring a professional consultant to study specialized small-scale issues.
Up to $18,000 can be made available to hire a peer—typically a park and recreation professional—to work in close collaboration with community leaders to develop an action plan.