Skip to main content

Official Website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means its official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 
    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for Peer Grants

    Explore Peer Grant opportunities to build capacity for recreation, green infrastructure, and conservation projects and complete your application form online.

    Complete your application form online

    Overview

    The goal of the Partnerships Grant Program, which includes Peer Grants, is to advance collaborative multi-municipal or large-landscape recreation, conservation, and heritage projects.

    Funding is available for partnerships projects that help build local, county, regional, and statewide capacity to better develop and manage resources through the creation and implementation of public planning processes.

    Eligible applicants include:

    • Single municipalities intending to establish multi-municipal partnerships
    • Statewide and regional nonprofit recreation, conservation, and greenways organizations
    • Regional municipal entities
    • Pennsylvania’s 12 state-designated Heritage Areas

    Local Capacity Building Project Funding

    Partners may apply for grant funding to help build municipal, multi-municipal, or county capacity to better develop, manage, and promote:

    • Recreation, park, or trail facilities
    • Installation and maintenance of green infrastructure
    • Conservation of our natural resources
    • Other projects deemed appropriate by DCNR

    Peer Program

    The Peer Program is available to assist municipal entities with hiring a professional consultant to study specialized small-scale issues. 

    Up to $18,000 can be made available to hire a peer—typically a park and recreation professional—to work in close collaboration with community leaders to develop an action plan.