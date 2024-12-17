Apply for Land Acquisition and Conservation Grants

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) supports land conservation and acquisition through several methods, including:

The acquisition of lands that are added to state parks, state forests, and state gamelands

Grant funding assistance for acquisition of trail corridors, recreation areas, greenways, critical habitat, and other open space by local government or nonprofit organizations

Grant funding assistance for the purchase of conservation easements

Grant funding assistance to organizations for large, landscape-scale planning efforts

Many of these projects are administered by DCNR’s Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.

The annual grant funding used to support the acquisition and enhancement of these lands is made possible through the Community Conservation Partnerships Program. This program is supported by enabling legislation that dedicates funding from a variety of sources.

The Community Conservation Partnerships Program has funded acquisition and development projects for recreation and conservation across the commonwealth.