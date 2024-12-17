Apply for Circuit Rider Grants

Partners may apply for grant funding to help build municipal, multi-municipal, or county capacity to better develop, manage, and promote:

Recreation, park, or trail facilities

Installation and maintenance of green infrastructure

Conservation of our natural resources

Other projects deemed appropriate by DCNR

Two types of local capacity building programs are offered -- the Peer and Circuit Rider programs.

Circuit Rider Program

This Circuit Rider Program provides grant funds for county or regional organizations to hire a professional, full-time staff person.

The circuit rider’s purpose is to initiate new regional programs and services that position sponsoring entities to more efficiently and effectively meet their recreation, park, greenways, open space, and/or natural resource and community conservation needs.

The annual grant funding decreases over a period of four years with the understanding and intention that the sponsoring organization.