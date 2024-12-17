Apply for Circuit Rider Grants

Skip to main content

    Overview

    The goal of the Partnerships Grant Program, which includes Circuit Rider Grants, is to advance collaborative multi-municipal or large-landscape recreation, conservation, and heritage projects.

    Funding is available for partnerships projects that help build local, county, regional, and statewide capacity to better develop and manage resources through the creation and implementation of public planning processes.

    Eligible applicants include:

    • Single municipalities intending to establish multi-municipal partnerships
    • Statewide and regional nonprofit recreation, conservation, and greenways organizations
    • Regional municipal entities
    • Pennsylvania’s 12 state-designated Heritage Areas

    Local Capacity Building Project Funding

    Partners may apply for grant funding to help build municipal, multi-municipal, or county capacity to better develop, manage, and promote:

    • Recreation, park, or trail facilities
    • Installation and maintenance of green infrastructure
    • Conservation of our natural resources
    • Other projects deemed appropriate by DCNR

    Two types of local capacity building programs are offered -- the Peer and Circuit Rider programs.

    Circuit Rider Program

    This Circuit Rider Program provides grant funds for county or regional organizations to hire a professional, full-time staff person.

    The circuit rider’s purpose is to initiate new regional programs and services that position sponsoring entities to more efficiently and effectively meet their recreation, park, greenways, open space, and/or natural resource and community conservation needs.

    The annual grant funding decreases over a period of four years with the understanding and intention that the sponsoring organization.