Apply for All-Terrain Vehicle/Snowmobile Grants

Acquisition: This project buys land or easements for ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

Planning: This project assesses the feasibility of trails and facilities for ATVs or snowmobiles.

Development, Rehabilitation, or Maintenance: This project builds, repairs, and maintains ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

Equipment Purchase: This project buys or leases equipment solely for maintaining or building ATV and snowmobile trails and facilities.

Educational Programs: This project creates and runs programs to promote safety and environmental protection for ATV and snowmobile users.