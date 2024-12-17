Apply for a Vulnerable Plant License

"Pennsylvania Vulnerable" is a classification in the regulation, Pennsylvania Conservation of Native Wild Plants (Chapter 45). It includes plant species at risk due to their removal from native habitats for commercial or personal use.

Their beauty and value make them vulnerable to overcollection.

A license is needed to trade these plants. There are three species classified as PA Vulnerable:

American ginseng Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis) Yellow lady-slipper orchid (Cypripedium calceolus)

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) regulates the trade of ginseng and reports export information to the United States (U.S.) Fish and Wildlife Service.