Overview
"Pennsylvania Vulnerable" is a classification in the regulation, Pennsylvania Conservation of Native Wild Plants (Chapter 45). It includes plant species at risk due to their removal from native habitats for commercial or personal use.
Their beauty and value make them vulnerable to overcollection.
A license is needed to trade these plants. There are three species classified as PA Vulnerable:
-
American ginseng
-
Goldenseal (Hydrastis canadensis)
- Yellow lady-slipper orchid (Cypripedium calceolus)
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) regulates the trade of ginseng and reports export information to the United States (U.S.) Fish and Wildlife Service.
How to Apply for a Vulnerable Plant License
With proper management, future generations of Pennsylvanians will know vulnerable plant species as they are now.
Follow these few steps to apply for a Vulnerable Plant License.
- Request an application by calling DCNR, Bureau of Forestry, Ecological Services.
- Return the completed application with a $50 check made payable to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.
Vulnerable Plant Commercial Licenses
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service makes a yearly determination whether to allow the export of American ginseng from Pennsylvania.
If the applicant meets the requirements, the licensing authority grants commercial licenses annually.
Harvesting Ginseng
DCNR oversees the program and uses data from licensed dealers to track exports of wild ginseng and other at-risk plants from Pennsylvania forests.
Buyer-seller transactions provide these statistics. Accuracy of both collector and dealer reporting is critical.
Harvesting (collecting, growing, or picking) ginseng does not require a special license. However, harvesters must obtain written permission from private landowners first.
You cannot harvest on state lands such as state parks, state forests, or state game lands.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service harvest season reports provide general advice for export of wild and grown ginseng harvested from states with approved export programs, including Pennsylvania.
This information is important for understanding and maintaining ginseng populations across the Commonwealth. American ginseng dealers must have a Vulnerable Plant Commercial License. Prohibiting the sale of the plant without it is not allowed.
All traders must present all ginseng to DCNR officials at a state forest office. Inspectors will inspect, weigh, and certify it.
Certificates must be present with the lot of ginseng when it is shipped internationally.
Contact us
For questions about vulnerable plant licenses, contact the DCNR Bureau of Forestry.