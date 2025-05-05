Apply for a State Forest Trails Award

About the State Forest Trails Award
To earn this award, you must conquer all 792 miles of Pennsylvania’s 18 State Forest Hiking Trails. These trails wind through some of the most beautiful and rugged landscapes in the state.
Keep in mind: Your total miles hiked will be greater; 792 miles refers only to the portions of the listed trails that traverse state forest land:
- Baker Trail
- Black Forest Trail
- Bucktail Path
- Chuck Keiper Trail
- Donut Hole Trail
- Golden Eagle Trail
- John P. Saylor Trail
- Lost Turkey Trail
- Loyalsock Trail
- Mid-state Trail
- Old Logger's Path
- Pinchot Trail
- Quehanna Trail
- Rocky Knob Trail
- Susquehannock Trail
- Thunder Swamp Trail
- Tuscarora Trail
- West Rim Trail
How to Apply
Applications must be received by the first of November of the year in which the award is to be made.
Awards will be presented at the annual KTA Award Reception. Awards not claimed will be mailed to the recipient. Applications received after November 1 will be considered for the subsequent year.
For additional information and to apply, visit the KTA Hiking Awards site.