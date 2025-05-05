Skip to main content

Official website

of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

    The .gov means it's official.

    Local, state, and federal government websites often end in .gov. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania government websites and email systems use "pennsylvania.gov" or "pa.gov" at the end of the address. Before sharing sensitive or personal information, make sure you're on an official state website. 

    Apply for a State Forest Trails Award

    For the hiking enthusiast that wants a true challenge, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Bureau of Forestry has teamed up with the Keystone Trails Association to recognize any hiker who completes the entire 792 miles of the State Forest Hiking Trail system with the coveted State Forest Trails Award.

    Apply Now With Keystone Trails Association

    About the State Forest Trails Award

    To earn this award, you must conquer all 792 miles of Pennsylvania’s 18 State Forest Hiking Trails. These trails wind through some of the most beautiful and rugged landscapes in the state.

    Keep in mind: Your total miles hiked will be greater; 792 miles refers only to the portions of the listed trails that traverse state forest land:

    • Baker Trail
    • Black Forest Trail
    • Bucktail Path
    • Chuck Keiper Trail
    • Donut Hole Trail
    • Golden Eagle Trail
    • John P. Saylor Trail
    • Lost Turkey Trail
    • Loyalsock Trail
    • Mid-state Trail
    • Old Logger's Path
    • Pinchot Trail
    • Quehanna Trail
    • Rocky Knob Trail
    • Susquehannock Trail
    • Thunder Swamp Trail
    • Tuscarora Trail
    • West Rim Trail

    How to Apply

    Applications must be received by the first of November of the year in which the award is to be made.

    Awards will be presented at the annual KTA Award Reception. Awards not claimed will be mailed to the recipient. Applications received after November 1 will be considered for the subsequent year.

    For additional information and to apply, visit the KTA Hiking Awards site.