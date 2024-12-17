Apply for a Scout Forest Conservation Award

Overview
The Forest Conservation Award program helps Pennsylvania boy scouts and girl scouts learn about forests and how to protect them. Scouts who complete the tasks earn a certificate and a colorful shoulder patch. Scouts are eligible to receive the award only once, and participation in the scout program must occur in Pennsylvania.
Boy Scouts Award Application Information
Qualifications:
To earn the Forest Conservation Award, a boy scout in Pennsylvania must:
- Be a Pennsylvania resident.
- Get the forestry merit badge.
- Earn two more merit badges from this list:
- Nature
- Woodwork
- Wilderness Survival
- Environmental Science
- Pulp and Paper
- Orienteering
- Soil and Water Conservation
- Insect Study
- Botany
- Landscape Architecture
- Plant Science
- Weather
How to Apply:
To apply, complete the Boy Scouts Forest Conservation Award Application (PDF). Make sure to include:
- Scout’s name
- Scoutmaster’s name, home phone number, and mailing address
- Dates when the forestry and two other merit badges were earned
Girl Scouts Award Application Information
Qualifications:
To earn the Forest Conservation Award, a Pennsylvania girl scout must:
-
Complete the Legacy Naturalist Badge for your grade level:
- Brownie (Grades 2-3): Bugs
- Junior (Grades 4-5): Flowers
- Cadette (Grades 6-8): Trees
- Senior (Grades 9-10): Sky
- Ambassador (Grades 11-12): Water
-
Complete the Adventure Skill Builder Badge for your grade level:
- Brownie: Letterboxer
- Junior: Geocacher
- Cadette: Night Owl
- Senior: Traveler
- Ambassador: N/A
-
Complete the It’s Your Planet -- Love It! Journey for your grade level:
- Brownie: WOW (Wonders of Water)
- Junior: Get Moving!
- Cadette: Breathe
- Senior: Sow What?
- Ambassador: Justice
How to Apply:
To apply, fill out the Girl Scouts Forest Conservation Award Application (PDF). Make sure to include:
- Scout's name
- The badges completed and their dates
- Troop leader’s name, phone number, and mailing address
Contact us
If you have questions about the award, please contact the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Bureau of Forestry at 717-787-2703.