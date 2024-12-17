Overview
Firewood is standing or down dead wood. You must have a permit to cut firewood in Pennsylvania state forests.
Approved firewood-related activities:
- Gathering dead and down wood for building fires on state forest land.
- You may gather edible wild plants for personal use. Unless they are listed as threatened, endangered, rare, or vulnerable.
How to Apply for a Pennsylvania State Forest Firewood Cutting Permit
You must have a permit to cut firewood in Pennsylvania State Forests.
- The cost is $20.00 per cord. Permits are issued for a maximum of 2 cords per permit, up to 5 cords per household per year. Permits are issued for a 4-week period and are void if not used by the expiration date.
- Firewood cutters must follow the State Forest Rules and the permit.
- Check the area for availability before getting a permit.
- The permit can only be used by the person to whom it is issued and that person must be available at all times while cutting.
For a permit, contact the appropriate state forest district office. See a map of Pennsylvania's State Forest Districts (PDF).
Cutting Information
DCNR prohibits the following activities without written permission.
- Firewood is for personal use only and may not be resold.
- You are not allowed to remove fuel wood using any method other than hand carrying or a wheelbarrow.
-
Normal cutting season is April 1 to the day before rifle bear season. Select areas are open January through March also. But, first check for firewood and access (may be limited due to snow).
-
Cutting, picking, digging, damaging, or removing (in whole or in part) a living or dead plant, vine, shrub, tree, or flower. This includes fungus, lichen, and moss.
-
Removing rocks, shale, sand, clay, soil, or other mineral products.
-
Removing peat, bark, mulch, pine straw, or other natural resources.
-
Planting a tree, shrub, or plant.
-
Releasing an animal into a state forest.
-
You are not allowed to block drainage ditches, pipes, and other structures with tops and slash.
-
Stump height of cut trees may not exceed the diameter of the stump or 12 inches, whichever is smaller.
-
All tops and slash must be removed 25 feet from streams, roads, trails, and boundaries.
-
Obstructing a gate, road, trail, path, access way or road turnaround is prohibited.
- Denser, heavier woods contain more heat than lighter woods, for a given volume.
-
Wood is never completely dry. Wood dried to the normal air-dried state has a 20 percent moisture content .
-
The best time to cut firewood is in winter and early spring, before leaf-out. The moisture content is lowest then.
-
Ashes from burnt wood are alkaline. They can amend garden and lawn soils by raising the pH of acidic soils. One cord of heavier fuelwood will produce about 60 pounds.
-
Wood should be dried as much as possible before burning (6 to 12 months). Air-dried wood has 20-25 percent more heat than green wood. Less heat is lost to drying out moisture when it burns.
-
A cord of air-dried hardwood equals the heat of about 1 ton of coal, 230 gallons of fuel oil, or 28,000 cubic feet of natural gas.
