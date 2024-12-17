Apply for a Pennsylvania State Forest Firewood Cutting Permit

Denser, heavier woods contain more heat than lighter woods, for a given volume.



Wood is never completely dry. Wood dried to the normal air-dried state has a 20 percent moisture content .

The best time to cut firewood is in winter and early spring, before leaf-out. The moisture content is lowest then.

Ashes from burnt wood are alkaline. They can amend garden and lawn soils by raising the pH of acidic soils. One cord of heavier fuelwood will produce about 60 pounds.

Wood should be dried as much as possible before burning (6 to 12 months). Air-dried wood has 20-25 percent more heat than green wood. Less heat is lost to drying out moisture when it burns.