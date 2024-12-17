Skip to main content

    Department of Conservation and Natural Resources

    Apply for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Internship

    As a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) intern, you can help protect and improve our natural lands. You can help oversee the state park system, manage state forests, or expand outdoor education and recreation across the state.

    Apply for a DCNR internship

    Overview

    The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) seeks interns for career experience in conservation and recreation. The work will be both challenging and rewarding.

    As a DCNR intern, you can:

    • Protect and improve our natural lands.
    • Help oversee the state parks and state forests
    • Expand outdoor education and recreation across the state.

    How to Apply for a DCNR Internship

    All DCNR internships will be on the Pennsylvania Government Employment site in late January or early February.

    From the landing page:

    1. Select "Internships"
    2. Filter by department for DCNR internships

    To be considered, you must apply for the each individual internship opportunity that interests you.

    Eligibility and Benefits of DCNR Internships

    DCNR has paid and unpaid internships for full-time college students.

    The number of positions varies from year to year, based on department needs.

    To apply, you must:

    • Be a full-time student in an acceptable bachelor's or advanced degree program.
    • Have freshman year completed.
    • Have good academic standing (2.0 GPA or higher).
    • Have Pennsylvania residency or enrollment at a Pennsylvania college or university.

    DCNR is seeking students majoring in programs such as:

    • Architecture
    • Communications
    • Geology
    • GIS
    • Engineering
    • Environmental Education
    • Forestry
    • Parks and Recreation
    • Public Policy
    • Natural Sciences

    As a DCNR intern, you can:

    • Gain rewarding experience in your field of study.
    • Experience hands-on skill development in conservation-related work.
    • Gain insight into state government employment.
    • Access employment opportunities throughout the state.

    Contact us

    With questions about DCNR’s Internship Program, email DCNR’s Bureau of Human Resources.

     