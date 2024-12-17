Apply for a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources Internship

Overview
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) seeks interns for career experience in conservation and recreation. The work will be both challenging and rewarding.
As a DCNR intern, you can:
- Protect and improve our natural lands.
- Help oversee the state parks and state forests
- Expand outdoor education and recreation across the state.
How to Apply for a DCNR Internship
All DCNR internships will be on the Pennsylvania Government Employment site in late January or early February.
From the landing page:
- Select "Internships"
- Filter by department for DCNR internships
To be considered, you must apply for the each individual internship opportunity that interests you.
Eligibility and Benefits of DCNR Internships
DCNR has paid and unpaid internships for full-time college students.
The number of positions varies from year to year, based on department needs.
To apply, you must:
- Be a full-time student in an acceptable bachelor's or advanced degree program.
- Have freshman year completed.
- Have good academic standing (2.0 GPA or higher).
- Have Pennsylvania residency or enrollment at a Pennsylvania college or university.
DCNR is seeking students majoring in programs such as:
- Architecture
- Communications
- Geology
- GIS
- Engineering
- Environmental Education
- Forestry
- Parks and Recreation
- Public Policy
- Natural Sciences
As a DCNR intern, you can:
- Gain rewarding experience in your field of study.
- Experience hands-on skill development in conservation-related work.
- Gain insight into state government employment.
- Access employment opportunities throughout the state.
Contact us
With questions about DCNR’s Internship Program, email DCNR’s Bureau of Human Resources.