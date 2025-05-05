Important notice

On Monday, Dec. 7, 2026, Commonwealth agencies will begin using a new system for AlertPA notifications. Current subscribers will need to create a new account and re-enroll in the notifications they wish to continue to receive.

Overview

You can subscribe to AlertPA to receive optional emergency and public safety alerts from participating Commonwealth agencies. For the PADOC, you can be notified about critical incidents happening at state prisons near you.

AlertPA users can log into their account and update their notification preferences.

New users must create an account to enroll in notifications.