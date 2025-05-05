Important notice
On Monday, Dec. 7, 2026, Commonwealth agencies will begin using a new system for AlertPA notifications. Current subscribers will need to create a new account and re-enroll in the notifications they wish to continue to receive.
Overview
You can subscribe to AlertPA to receive optional emergency and public safety alerts from participating Commonwealth agencies. For the PADOC, you can be notified about critical incidents happening at state prisons near you.
Subscribe to critical incident notifications
AlertPA users can log into their account and update their notification preferences.
New users must create an account to enroll in notifications.
- Go to AlertPA at alert.pa.gov
- Select the Create Account button
- Follow the steps to create your account and select the notifications you want to receive. Look for State Correctional Institution Alerts.