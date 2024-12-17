Apply to Become a Volunteer in a Pennsylvania Prison

Overview

Volunteering in the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections provides a fulfilling opportunity for citizens to change the lives of inmates in a positive manner. In turn, the lives of citizens are enriched as well.

The DOC recognizes that volunteers provide a vital role in helping the department mission to enhance public safety by providing educational and treatment services to inmates.

By simply showing up volunteers demonstrate that someone in their community cares about an inmate’s well-being. By modeling positive relationships to prison authorities and each other, volunteers model what it means to live in healthy relationships. Through faithful attendance, volunteers demonstrate what it means to be responsible and accountable community citizens. Finally, by giving of themselves, volunteers demonstrate that the best gift to give to others is their time.